Global X Uranium ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 17,111 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 158% compared to the average daily volume of 6,623 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.