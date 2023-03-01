GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.01) target price on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.83) to GBX 1,550 ($18.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($20.88) target price on GSK in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) target price on GSK in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.22) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.72).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,425.40 ($17.20) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,307.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,442.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,403.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.52).

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.53) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,991.72). In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.53) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($13,991.72). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,908.05). Insiders bought 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

