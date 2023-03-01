Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,210,000 after buying an additional 3,148,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,773.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,998,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 2.0 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

SBRA opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -352.93%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

