Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $152.49.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

