Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 760.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

TCBI opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

