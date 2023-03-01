Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 23,376 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,376 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $205,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $34,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

