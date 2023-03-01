Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Tenable worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Tenable by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 128.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tenable by 34.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after buying an additional 181,362 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth $319,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $509,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,260,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $148,479.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,769.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 11,843 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $509,012.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,456 shares in the company, valued at $9,260,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,958. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.