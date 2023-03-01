Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 260.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $9,147,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at $8,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.