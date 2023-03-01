Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities lowered Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Harsco Stock Performance

HSC opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $672.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Harsco has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth $10,924,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $6,832,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 892,631 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Harsco by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,141,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 802,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after buying an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

