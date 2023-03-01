Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.10 EPS.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

