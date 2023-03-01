Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Hims & Hers Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.59. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $92,359.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O'keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,625 shares of company stock worth $629,157. Insiders own 35.22% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

