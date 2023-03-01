Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $13.50

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.85.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,625 shares of company stock valued at $629,157 in the last three months. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 665,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 123,189 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.