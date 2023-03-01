Hormel Foods (HRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Separately, Argus raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

