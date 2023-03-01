Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) Insider Thomas Hill Acquires 48,560 Shares of Stock

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) insider Thomas Hill purchased 48,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,399.20 ($4,101.85).

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.95. Hummingbird Resources PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.93 ($0.23). The company has a market capitalization of £34.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.08) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

