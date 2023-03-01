Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMUX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Immunic to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Immunic by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 915,104 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Immunic by 82.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,274,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 574,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Price Performance

About Immunic

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. Immunic has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

