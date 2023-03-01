Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 125,813 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 115% compared to the typical volume of 58,400 put options.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

XLI stock opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.14. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $105.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $220,463,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,297,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,363,000 after buying an additional 2,170,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,947,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $127,668,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 684,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,818,000 after buying an additional 1,291,648 shares during the last quarter.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

