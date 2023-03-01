Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 712.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 712.86 ($8.60).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 640 ($7.72) to GBX 650 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 650 ($7.84) to GBX 750 ($9.05) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.24) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 725 ($8.75) to GBX 765 ($9.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

INF opened at GBX 668.40 ($8.07) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 654.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 598.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 488 ($5.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 695.40 ($8.39). The firm has a market cap of £9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,456.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

