Insider Buying: Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Acquires 32,066 Shares of Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Rating) insider Richard Bennet bought 32,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130.56 ($6,191.09).
Getech Group Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of Getech Group stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.82. Getech Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.05 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.
Getech Group Company Profile
