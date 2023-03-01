Insider Buying: Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Acquires 32,066 Shares of Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Rating) insider Richard Bennet bought 32,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130.56 ($6,191.09).

Getech Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Getech Group stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.82. Getech Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.05 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Getech Group Company Profile

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

