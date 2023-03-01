Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insulet Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PODD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.82.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $276.36 on Monday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,606.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.95 and a 200-day moving average of $276.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Insulet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at $1,383,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.