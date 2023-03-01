Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Cut to C$220.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFC. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$224.20.

Intact Financial Price Performance

TSE:IFC opened at C$196.01 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$170.82 and a 52 week high of C$209.57. The firm has a market cap of C$34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$197.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$197.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

