Integral Ad Science (IAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,092.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $35,445.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $84,691. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

