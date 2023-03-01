International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $94.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGYGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.54) to €1.70 ($1.81) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

ICAGY opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

