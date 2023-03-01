Investors Buy Large Volume of Advance Auto Parts Put Options (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,252 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 242% compared to the average daily volume of 2,410 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Barclays began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $144.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.12. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $137.93 and a 1 year high of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.45. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.