Invitation Homes Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,654 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical volume of 2,024 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

