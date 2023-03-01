IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $255.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $208.47 on Friday. IQVIA has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

