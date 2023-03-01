iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.39% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $71,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5,771.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 187,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 184,733 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after buying an additional 48,417 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ESGU opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

