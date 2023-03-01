Issuer Direct (ISDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

ISDR stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

