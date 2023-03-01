Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.60.

ITRI stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -253.50 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Itron will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,241 shares of company stock valued at $449,899. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

