Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.96 million. Itron also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.10 EPS.

Itron Price Performance

Itron stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. Itron’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Itron

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,241 shares of company stock valued at $449,899 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.