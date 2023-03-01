JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €24.00 by UBS Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) received a €24.00 ($25.53) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.30) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.60 ($16.60) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th.

JCDecaux Price Performance

JCDecaux stock opened at €21.64 ($23.02) on Monday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($28.74) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($39.26). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.54.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

