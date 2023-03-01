Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Freshpet, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Freshpet Stock Up 0.1 %

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after buying an additional 771,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Freshpet by 920.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 100,150 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $400,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Further Reading

