Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($25.64) to €24.80 ($26.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

