JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $18.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
EVER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.
EverQuote Stock Performance
EVER stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $438.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.
EverQuote Company Profile
EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.
