JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $18.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

EVER stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $438.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $284,956.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,145 shares of company stock worth $774,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

