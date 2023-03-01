Kevin Rountree Buys 168 Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) insider Kevin Rountree bought 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,208 ($111.11) per share, for a total transaction of £15,469.44 ($18,667.12).

Games Workshop Group Stock Down 0.4 %

GAW opened at GBX 9,245 ($111.56) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,100.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,701.13. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,565 ($67.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,545 ($115.18). The stock has a market cap of £3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,462.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,845.74%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

