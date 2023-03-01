Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Koppers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, November 7th.

KOP stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $750.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Koppers by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Koppers by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

