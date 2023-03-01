Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers updated its FY23 guidance to approx $4.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.40 EPS.
Koppers Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of KOP opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Koppers has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $37.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $750.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.85.
Koppers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 6.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
