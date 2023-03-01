Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers updated its FY23 guidance to approx $4.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.40 EPS.

Koppers Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KOP opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Koppers has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $37.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $750.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Koppers by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 17.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,088 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

