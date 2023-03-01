Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $9.63 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.63 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($4.84) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $846,817.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,349,394.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,844 shares of company stock worth $5,704,599. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

