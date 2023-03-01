Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $846,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,844 shares of company stock worth $5,704,599. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.