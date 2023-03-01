Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
