Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Krystal Biotech Stock Up 4.8 %
Krystal Biotech stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $89.59.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
