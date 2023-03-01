Krystal Biotech’s (KRYS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $119.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2027 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,349,394.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,599. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

See Also

