Krystal Biotech’s (KRYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 4.8 %

KRYS stock opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $75.07.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $136,561.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,706,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,059,126.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $136,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,706,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,059,126.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,149 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,974.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,664,105.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,599 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.