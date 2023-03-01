Liberty Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,059 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the average volume of 2,166 call options.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Liberty Global Company Profile

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

