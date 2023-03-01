Manifold Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for about $17.03 or 0.00071805 BTC on popular exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $1.96 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00420391 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.43 or 0.28417024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

