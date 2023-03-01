MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 1180271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNKD. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 66.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1,284.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,486,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5,118.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 908,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.65.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. MannKind’s revenue was up 188.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

