Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Barclays

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.50.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$26.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$20.81 and a 1-year high of C$27.40.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

