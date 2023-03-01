MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,792 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $733.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

