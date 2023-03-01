Maxim Group Lowers Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $70.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Maxim Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

