MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 110,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 196,254 shares.The stock last traded at $15.95 and had previously closed at $16.23.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Insider Transactions at MediaAlpha
In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $482,265.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,284,247.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 82,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,394 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $942.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.