MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $51.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,250,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,920,000 after purchasing an additional 199,802 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

