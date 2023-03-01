MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $163.89.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,524,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,782,000 after buying an additional 224,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.